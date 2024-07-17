Bill only advisory; interests of locals, industries will be protected: K'taka minister

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Karnataka government under fire from industrialists following the announcement of the proposed Bill reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, assured on Wednesday that the interests of both locals and industries would be protected.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Bill, former Infosys CFO, Mohandas Pai posted on X, saying, "Indeed! It's discriminatory, regressive, and unconstitutional. As a tech hub, we need skilled talent. While local jobs are important, we can't jeopardise our leading position in technology."

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who is also the Chairman of the Vision Group for Biotechnology, said on X: "As a tech hub, we need skilled talent, and while the aim is to provide jobs for locals, we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy."

On its part, the Karnataka government gave clear signs that they would take a relook at the issue.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil on Wednesday assured resolution of concerns over the draft Bill on quota for Kannadigas in private companies.

He promised that a team of four ministers would discuss the matter with CM Siddaramaiah.

Patil, assured that any confusion regarding the draft Bill would be resolved amicably and added that the interests of both Kannadigas and industries would be protected.

"The content in the draft Bill regarding providing reservations to Kannadigas in managerial posts is advisory in nature, and industry stakeholders need not have any apprehension," Patil explained.

The draft Bill states that when two equally qualified candidates are eligible, industries should prioritise appointing locals, but this is merely advisory, he mentioned.

Patil noted that this has already been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Patil said that he and the law, IT/BT and labour ministers would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister to resolve any confusion.

"There is no doubt that protecting the interests of Kannadigas is of paramount importance, however, industries also need to thrive. It should be a win-win situation for both. Keeping this in mind, any confusion will surely be addressed," he noted.

The minister stated that he had also taken note of reactions from entrepreneurs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai regarding the draft Bill.

CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had announced that a Bill providing for reservation for Kannadigas in private companies has been cleared by the Cabinet and will be introduced in the state Assembly.

