Bilaspur Panchayats take stand against drug abuse; target families of offenders

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Feb 13 (IANS) In a groundbreaking move to combat the escalating drug crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Panchayat representatives in Bilaspur district have taken a firm stance against the deadly drug trade, specifically targeting the smuggling of ‘Chitta (a synthetic drug made from heroin).'

The representatives, alarmed by the increasing number of drug abuse cases, have passed an unprecedented resolution: Families of youth involved in drug trafficking will be stripped of crucial government benefits, including housing schemes and subsidised rations.

The decision was taken during a Gram Sabha meeting in Bari Majherwan under the Ghumarwin subdivision.

These families — whose members are under investigation or facing charges related to drug abuse under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) — will now be excluded from Panchayat-provided services, a measure aimed at curbing the illegal drug trade in the area.

Four families have already been affected by the ban, with more likely to follow as additional cases are identified in nearby Panchayats.

Speaking to IANS, Pankaj Chandel, the Pradhan of Bari Majherwan Panchayat in Bilaspur said, "As a Panchayat, we have not received any instructions from the department, government, or from our side to stop anyone’s ration or take such actions against anyone. There is no directive like that.

"The Government of India, the Himachal Pradesh Government, and relevant departments encourage raising awareness through Gram Sabhas, particularly regarding drug abuse, so that our rural youth and schoolchildren stay clear of this harmful practice.

"However, to our knowledge, there has been no proposal from the Panchayat to withhold anyone's ration. There is no legal provision in our act for this, and neither the government nor the department has issued any such instruction. Even if a child from a family is found involved in drug abuse, it cannot justify depriving the entire family of its entitled benefits."

Deputy Head of the Dakri Panchayat, Pawan Jamwal, emphasised the importance of the Panchayat’s role in fighting drug abuse, stating that the ban on Panchayat facilities will remain until the court clears the involved individuals. He called for cooperation across other Panchayats to intensify efforts against the narcotic menace.

The District Development and Panchayat Officer, Tilak Raj, defended the decision as part of an ongoing public awareness campaign against drugs. The aim is to empower communities to take charge of their future by eliminating the roots of addiction.

