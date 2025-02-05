'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' scheme launched to boost rural economy

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the flagship 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' (BGBO) scheme during a programme at Jankia in Khordha district.

In his address during the event, CM Majhi said that the state government is launching the flagship programme with the commitment to develop every village across Odisha.

“I am feeling happy for launching the 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' programme. This scheme will help in narrowing the gap in terms of various services and amenities available in rural and urban areas," said CM Majhi.

He further said that out of the total population of India, around 65 per cent are living in the rural areas of the country. The rural population in Odisha stands at around 81 per cent.

Majhi said the development of a state is impossible without the development of its villages.

“The new government has decided to develop all the 53,845 revenue villages in Odisha. The new government is taking all the necessary steps to develop the villages and ensure rapid improvement in economic conditions of the people living in villages in Odisha. Bikasit Gaon and Bikasit Odisha scheme is a significant part of this vision,” the Chief Minister added.

Majhi noted that this flagship scheme will bring huge transformation in the lives of 81 per cent of the state's population living in rural areas.

The implementation of the scheme will enhance the 'ease of living' of the rural population in the state. He also stated that various developmental schemes started by the previous governments between 1947 and 2014 have failed in improving the standard of living in villages and narrowing the developmental gap between rural and urban areas.

He asserted that the country has developed rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last ten years. Notably, the Odisha government has recently issued guidelines for the implementation of "Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha" (BGBO) scheme that aims to give a significant boost to the rural economy through development of infrastructure.

As per the guidelines, various projects like roads, bridges, culverts etc. (both inter and intra village roads) can be built under the scheme.

The funds under the scheme will also be utilised to ensure connectivity in unconnected villages/habitations in PVTGs, Maoist-dominated, remote hilly areas through intra and inter-village roads.

It also mandates for the construction of civic assets and amenities like Kalyan Mandap, community center, bathing ghat, changing room near ponds/river banks, market sheds, construction of drains, Bhagabat Tungi, bhoga mandaps etc in villages across the state under the BGBO scheme.

Funds under the scheme can also be used for the improvement and development of educational and sports infrastructure in the rural areas of the state. The local administration has also been advised to utilise the funds to improve need-based micro-tourism spots in villages.

The state government has planned to spend Rs 5,000 crore, with an annual allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, in the next five years between the financial years 2024-25 and 2028-29 under the scheme.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.