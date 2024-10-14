Bihar: Youth lynched in Patna outskirts

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth was lynched by his neighbours in Patna’s outskirt village on Monday, police said.

The deceased identified as Vishal Kumar is a son of Vijendra Rai from Lakhani Bigha village, under the jurisdiction of Khagaul police station.

The murder incident led to significant unrest in the area as angry villagers went on a rampage, damaging several properties and cars in protest. In response to the escalating situation, Patna police deployed forces from five different police stations to restore law and order.

Danapur SDPO has reached the village and is actively trying to calm the agitated crowd.

City SP (West) confirmed the incident, saying, “We received information about the incident early Monday morning, and our police personnel reached the spot immediately. However, the villagers were enraged and began vandalising vehicles and properties. We have deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control.”

The City SP further stated that the accused in the incident, who are believed to be neighbours of the victim, have been identified. Police efforts are ongoing to maintain peace in the area and address the concerns of the villagers.

City SP (West) emphasised the priority of restoring peace in Lakhani Bigha village, saying, “We are currently focusing on restoring peace in the village as a major law and order situation had arisen following the incident.”

Danapur SDPO said that they received information about the incident at 10:15 AM on Monday. “The victim's father, Vijendra Rai, has alleged that Subhash Rai and his family members were involved in the murder of his son Vishal Kumar,” said the SDPO.

Following the allegations, an FIR of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at Khagaul police station.

Danapur SDPO confirmed that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing to nab the other accused.

