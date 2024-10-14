Raja Saab' Update: Co-Producer SKN Hints at Horror Elements

The highly anticipated Prabhas starrer "Raja Saab" has been generating buzz in the cinema industry since its announcement. Under Maruthi's direction, People Media Factory is producing the film. Previously, the makers hinted that the movie would release during Sankranti as a gift to the audience. However, with official announcements from films like Game Changer and others confirming their Sankranti releases, fans have begun to worry about "Raja Saab's" 2025 release.

Recently, co-producer SKN remained tight-lipped about the movie's release or updates. Instead, Maruthi and SKN have been focusing on their smaller project, "Gatikachalam," and launched its teaser at an event. During the event, SKN expressed his fondness for horror movies and revealed that "Raja Saab" might incorporate some horror elements, exciting fans. Despite rampant rumors surrounding the film, the crew has maintained secrecy.

SKN confirmed today that the movie will indeed feature scary scenes, ending the speculation.