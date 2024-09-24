Bihar: Vaishali MP Veena Singh's son dies in road accident

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) The son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi died in a road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Jaitpur Police Station SHO Kundan Kumar Singh said that the victim, identified as Chotu Singh, was travelling on a Bullet bike when an unidentified vehicle collided head-on with his motorcycle. The victim died on the spot.

Police said they are investigating further to identify the vehicle and determine the exact circumstances.

"The accident took place near Dineshwar fuel station around 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Upon receiving the information, we immediately rushed to the scene where we found the victim, Chotu Singh, lying on the road," SHO Singh said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was on his way to Muzaffarpur for some work. As of now, it is unclear which vehicle was involved in the accident and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify it, sources said.

SHO Singh confirmed that the deceased was the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi and MLC Dinesh Singh.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the SHO said, adding that an FIR will be registered under relevant sections based on the family's statement.

Lok Sabha MP Veena Devi is associated with the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) and her husband Dinesh Singh is an MLC from JD-U.

