Bihar train accident: 'We were sleeping when train overturned, my cousin died,' says passenger

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) As the rescue operation is underway in Bihar’s Raghunathpur station following a massive train derailment of North East Express, a passenger narrated his ordeal to IANS.

Mohammad Nasir, who was in the B 7 coach of the ill-fated train, lost his young cousin in the accident.

“We were travelling in B 7 coach of North East Express. After having dinner, we talked and then were trying to sleep when something happened.

"We were suddenly thrown off our seats. I was shocked and initially couldn't understand anything.

"The train had overturned at high speed.

When I tried to look around, I couldn't find my cousin. And then I found him dead. He was just 25."

Nasir lost his cousin, Abu Jaid (25) in the train tragedy. "I also sustained injuries,” said Mohammad Nasir.

Nasir along with Abu Jaid had boarded the train in Delhi's Anand Vihar and were on their way to Kishanganj district in Bihar located near the West Bengal border.

Nasir said the locals helped him and other people.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar said: “The rescue operation is currently underway. We have recovered four dead bodies so far. Besides, several persons were injured and were admitted in the different hospitals in Arrah, Buxar and Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar deputy Chief Minister, who also has the health ministry portfolio, directed all the civil surgeons of Buxar, Arrah and Patna to make arrangements for the treatment of injured persons in the hospitals.

The Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Kamakhya Dham North East Super fast train derailed near Raghunathpur railway on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mugalsarai) Patna rail section on Wednesday night around 10 pm. Tebogieswere derailed in this mishap.

East Central Railway (ECR) CPRO told IANS, "Four people have died and 21 coaches of the train derailed near Raghunathpur Railway station yard on Wednesday night."

