Bihar: Three die in two separate road accidents

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, an official said.

The first incident occurred at Bandha village under Bihiya Police Station in the district when two persons named Ganesh Ram (50), a government teacher and Kamla Ram (60) were mowed down by a speeding Bolero.

The victims were sitting on the edge of a road when the speeding Bolero mowed them down. The villagers present there took them to the hospital in Bihiya where they succumbed to injuries.

Another accident occurred on Arrah-Sasaram road under Udwantnagar Police Station when a woman was travelling with her father on bike which overturned. Both of them fell on the ground and the woman named Rekha Devi died on the spot due to head injury.

His father Jogeswar Pandey also sustained injuries and is admitted in the hospital. Jogeswar and her daughter were on the way to Haripur village.

