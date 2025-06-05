Bihar: Team of over 700 scientists to reach out to farmers under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'

Patna, June 20 (IANS) Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ (Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign), scientists and experts have embarked on a mission to impress upon the villagers about changing patterns in agriculture and also about the need to bring reforms in the sector.

In Bihar’s Samastipur, a team of 720 scientists have been formed by Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, which, along with 1756 agricultural officers, has visited 993 villages so far. The team of scientists reached out to 96,475 farmers, listened to their problems and also told them the ‘solutions’.

Speaking at a recent event, PM Modi had said, “The monsoon is approaching, preparations for the Kharif season are underway, and during the next 12 to 15 days, over 2,000 teams comprising scientists, experts, officials, and progressive farmers will be visiting villages across the country. These teams will reach out to millions of farmers in more than 700 districts.”

“In today’s rapidly changing times, there is a need to bring comprehensive reforms to Indian agriculture. Our farmers have filled food reserves by producing record yields. However, markets are evolving, and consumer preferences are changing. Therefore, this is a humble effort to bring about changes in the agricultural system by working together with farmers and state governments. The goal is to modernise Indian agriculture, and for that, this campaign aims to initiate direct discussions with farmers,” he added.

The campaign, led by Dr PS Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, is set to run till June 12.

The Vice Chancellor said that for a prosperous country, farmers have to be prosperous, and in view of this, Sankalp Abhiyan has been started by the Prime Minister.

Under the campaign, teams of agricultural scientists are visiting different villages and directly communicating with farmers, listening to their problems and also suggesting solutions.

He said that 174 teams have been formed in Bihar and Jharkhand, which will reach out and communicate with close to 1 lakh, while 130 teams are working in Bihar, which have to reach out to 6,45,000 farmers.

He informed that 38 teams have been formed by Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, through 16 agricultural science centres in 13 districts, whose target is to communicate with 1,90,000 farmers.

