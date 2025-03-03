'Bihar’s growth speaks for itself,' says Giriraj in response to Oppn's criticism on Budget

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday lauded the significant progress of Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasising the state’s economic transformation in responding to criticism and remarks from the Opposition.

Speaking to IANS, Singh remarked, “You can just guess, back in the day, Bihar’s budget was only around Rs 26 to 27 crore, and now it’s Rs 3 lakh crore.

"This shows Bihar’s growth. Those who fail to see this should remember what Bihar was like before. Roads filled with potholes, and cities in darkness. Today, you can travel from any corner of Bihar to Patna in five hours. This is the work of the double-engine government of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. This is what has given Bihar its identity, and it will continue to do so.”

Singh also responded sharply to Tejashwi Yadav's recent jibe at Prime Minister Modi, in which Yadav sarcastically said that with elections approaching, PM Modi would come to Bihar to eat makhana and drink sattu.

Singh countered, “Lalu Ji knows very well the importance of makhana and sattu... along with understanding the history of ransom, abductions, and snatching vehicles from newlyweds. This is no longer Bihar's identity. We proudly say that sattu and makhana are our identity. Makhana has become a superfood worldwide, and sattu is also a superfood.”

Regarding a statement by the Bihar Congress in which the party referred to itself as the "A Team," Singh mocked, "Who is the A, B, or C team? The public will decide. Congress is still searching for its existence and leadership. They have neither existence nor leadership."

Furthermore, Singh confirmed that the Bihar BJP has decided on the new state president. “In tomorrow’s BJP State Council meeting, it will be officially confirmed that Dilip Jaiswal will be the new state president of Bihar BJP,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.