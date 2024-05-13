Bihar: RJD files complaint after people ‘not allowed’ to vote in Munger

Patna May 13 (IANS) RJD leaders on Monday filed a complaint before the Election Commission claiming that scores of voters were "not allowed" to exercise their franchise in Bihar’s Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

The fourth phase of polling for the five seats including Munger, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur and Ujiarpur ended at 6 pm on Monday.

A delegation of RJD leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha filed the complaint before the election commission. They pointed out irregularities allegedly which took place during voting in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

The RJD leaders claimed voters were not allowed to vote in Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barahia in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and district administrations of Patna and Lakhisarai did not help them.

They have urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and take appropriate action. So that people who are deprived of voting can cast their vote peacefully.

The RJD leaders pointed out irregularities at booth numbers 200, 201, 202, 205, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 219, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 of Mokama assembly constituency.

Booth numbers 236, 237, 238, 265, 266, 349, 392 in Lakhisarai assembly constituency.

They said that booth number 29 of Badhiya Municipal Council and 157 and 179 of Suryagarh Assembly Constituency were taken over by JDU supporters.

