Bihar: Protesting students suspect paper leak in BPSC examination

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) Despite Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) rescheduling the examination of the Bapu exam centre, students continued with their Dharna in Gardanibagh here. All of them said that the leak of question paper cannot be ruled out.

The delay in distributing question papers at Bapu examination campus led to chaos, prompting the cancellation of the exam at the centre.

Many candidates are now demanding that the entire exam across all 911 centres be cancelled for fairness and equal opportunity.

Despite no confirmed evidence, candidates allege that the paper might have been leaked, supported by claims of viral question papers on social media.

“The video evidence -- which the BPSC Chairman also admits -- that the mobile phones are being used in the exam premises in the Bapu examination centre of Patna, has raised concerns about the sanctity of the examination process as chances of question paper leak cannot be ruled out,” said Ravi Sharma, one of the agitators in Gardanibagh.

Student leader Dilip Kumar emphasised the need for a re-examination conducted under stricter and more transparent conditions to restore confidence in the process.

He criticises BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar, demanding his resignation due to inability to ensure a smooth and credible examination.

“Till Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar is the Chairman, BPSC cannot conduct fair examinations in Bihar. I also suspect the coaching institute operators and exam mafias may be involved in the chaos in Bapu examination centre on December 13,” Kumar said.

BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar asserted that no question paper leaked in the examination.

The Chairman challenged detractors to provide evidence showing that the paper appeared on social media before the exam began at 12:00 noon. on December 13.

He emphasised that EOU monitored the process and found no indications of irregularities related to a paper leak.

The agitations of BPSC candidates have big political implications. 40 per cent of the youth are voters of certain political parties.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is supporting them right from the beginning. He visited the Gardanibagh Dharna site on Saturday night and assured them that he was with them.

Tejashwi Yadav expressed solidarity with students. He assured students that he stands with them, emphasising, "If you take one step, we will take four steps."

He asked the government to address students' demands and ensure examinations are conducted properly in Bihar.

“The government, along with the BPSC, is responsible for repeated paper leaks. During my tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, there were no instances of paper leaks, and five lakh jobs were provided,” Yadav said.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unaware of the situation in Bihar and the state is being run by a few individual bureaucrats for their personal benefit,” he added.

He alleged that investigation agencies like CBI are being misused to target the Opposition while the government’s errors are being hidden.

Reacting to the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, Neeraj Kumar, MLC of JD-U said, “Tejashwi Yadav should give constructive suggestions to the candidates sitting on Dharna. He should not play with the sentiments of students. There were no irregularities in the BPSC examination except one centre in Patna’s Bapu examination centre. BPSC has made a prompt decision and rescheduled the examination for January 4.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.