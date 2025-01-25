Bihar: Property of liquor trader attached in East Champaran

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the East Champaran Police in Bihar attached the property of Ranjit Gupta, a known liquor trader, in Jeevdhara village on Saturday.

Acting on the directive of the district court, the police, led by Sadar DSP-2 Jitesh Kumar Pandey, carried out the attachment process at Gupta's residence.

Ranjit Gupta, who has more than a dozen cases registered against him across various police stations in East Champaran district, has been under scrutiny for his involvement in illegal liquor operations.

The police confiscated all movable items from his house during the operation. The operation was a coordinated effort, with police teams from multiple stations, including Chakia, participating under the supervision of DSP Satyendra Kumar Singh and Sadar DSP-2 Jitesh Kumar Pandey.

The action comes in the wake of Bihar’s strict enforcement of its liquor prohibition law, which has been in place since 2016. The crackdown on liquor traders like Ranjit Gupta is part of an ongoing effort to curb the illegal liquor trade in the state.

DSP Jitesh Kumar Pandey revealed that over 1,800 litres of liquor and two trucks were seized in the Kesaria police station area recently.

“The recovered liquor consignment and vehicles were traced back to Ranjit Gupta, leading to the registration of Case No. 119/24. Despite being given an opportunity to surrender, Gupta failed to comply, prompting the police to act on the court’s directive to attach his property,” Pandey said.

During the confiscation, Ranjit Gupta's wife, Neetu Gupta, who is also a Zila Parishad member, strongly protested the police action.

She claimed that she resides alone in the house with her two children living in a hostel. Neetu Gupta alleged that her husband was being falsely implicated.

"My husband has been falsely accused of alcohol trade. All the cases registered against my husband are fake. This is a conspiracy by my political enemies," she stated.

Despite her protests, the police proceeded with the confiscation, taking away all movable items from the residence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.