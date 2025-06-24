Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Muzaffarpur, June 24 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is bringing defining and dramatic change in the lives of poor and downtrodden sections, across the country, who do not have a house of their own. Many residents of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur are benefiting from the scheme.

Sudhir Kumar Chakraborty is one such resident of Muzaffarpur who has become the owner of a pucca house and is now living a dignified life. For this, he and his family are thanking the Prime Minister copiously.

Sudhir Kumar Chakraborty and his wife Mithu Chakraborty, speaking to IANS, shared the transitional change in their lives and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help they received for building their own house under the scheme.

They said that the construction of their house under PMAY started in 2016 and was completed in 2017. Before this, we used to live in a dilapidated asbestos house.

“Our house used to get filled up with water, forcing us to stay awake the whole night. People in the colony used to look at us differently. After getting a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, all our problems were resolved. Now we also live a respectable life,” they said.

Sudhir Chakraborty further said that they have not only got a house but are also getting gas under the Ujjwala Yojana, free food grains and also the Ayushman Bharat card, under which treatment worth Rs 5 lakh can be availed.

“There are four members in my family, all four have Ayushman cards and we can get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for free,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the government, he said, “There has never been any other Prime Minister who has taken care of the poor like this. We are very grateful and wish that such a Prime Minister should always be there.”

According to official estimates, the Union Rural Development Ministry has allotted 5.20 lakh houses in Bihar under the scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.