Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav steps up attack on Nitish government

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh offensive against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, accusing him of failing Bihar over the last two decades.

Speaking ahead of the INDIA Bloc meeting, Tejashwi said that seat-sharing discussions would be the top priority in Saturday’s deliberations.

“We all sit together in meetings and talk. This time, the most important issue will be seat sharing,” he said.

Tejashwi slammed Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, claiming, “Crime has increased, the education and health system has collapsed, and corruption is at its peak. What have those who have been in power for 20 years done? And when I make promises, these people only copy them. It makes no difference.”

On the NDA’s recent pension hike, he said, “Why was the pension not increased by more than Rs 400 for 20 years? Now, when we say it, the same promises are repeated.”

Responding to Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary’s allegation of fake forms being filled under the RJD’s Maa-Behan Samman Yojana, Tejashwi countered:

“This allegation is baseless. Forms are being filled out through the Public Education Department with full security. Their ground has slipped, that’s why they are saying such things.”

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump praised him, Tejashwi quipped: “Is the tariff going to increase here by 50 to 70 per cent now?”

The RJD leader also sharpened his attack on the state of education.

He alleged that 20 vocational courses running in Patna University two decades ago had been discontinued under Nitish-Modi rule, and this has happened due to a lack of teachers, labs, libraries, grants, and placement facilities.

“Instead of giving jobs and quality education, this double-engine government has given hatred, lies, violence, and jumlabaazi. Bihar needs a dynamic, progressive youth government with new thinking and vision,” Tejashwi declared.

