Bihar police to purchase 800 vehicles in second phase of DIAL 112

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bihar government on Friday passed 35 agendas during a Cabinet meeting held in Patna.

One of the main agendas of the Cabinet meeting was the second phase of DIAL 112, which it passed on Friday.

With this, Bihar police will establish a team of DIAL 112 in every police station of the state. Bihar has around 1,200 police stations across the state. The police department will also purchase 800 vehicles, including 700 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers in the second phase. In the first phase of DIAL 112, Bihar police had purchased 470 vehicles.

The DIAL 112 was started by Bihar police keeping in view the rising domestic violence and crime in the state. It has got a good response so far. The second phase is an extension of the first phase with an idea to reach every village.

“We appeal to the people to take help of DIAL 112 by informing untoward incidents. Our team will reach immediately to help the affected people,” said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADGP.

DIAL 112 was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 6, 2022 with an aim to provide help to the victims of untoward incidents through the emergency response support system.

The Cabinet also passed 34 other agendas, including a Rs 2,190 crore proposal to provide free power to farmers, indoor sports complex in Punaichakand enhancement of 4 per cent DA for state government employees.

