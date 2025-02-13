Bihar: Police issue property attachment notice against absconding gangster

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bihar Police have issued a property attachment notice against Monu Singh, the notorious gangster of the Mokama region, in Nauranga-Jalalpur village under Pachmahala police station on Thursday.

Monu Singh was involved in the Mokama firing incident involving former MLA Anant Kumar Singh.

The action was taken on Thursday, as Monu Singh remains absconding, while his brother Sonu Singh has already been arrested.

The Barh Subdivision administration had earlier ordered the property attachment based on FIR number 03/25 lodged at Pachmahala police station.

Following the directive, a police team led by Barh ASP Rakesh Kumar reached Monu Singh’s residence and pasted the attachment notice on his house.

During the operation, Monu Singh’s sister Neha Singh opposed the police action, arguing that the house belonged to her and not to Monu. She protested, stating that while the police could arrest Monu, they had no right to paste a notice on her property.

As tensions escalated, the notice was torn and discarded by family members.

ASP Rakesh Kumar warned that legal action would be taken against those who obstructed police proceedings.

In a wider crackdown, police pasted notices of two more absconding accused apart from Monu Singh in Jalalpur village using drums and music to publicly announce their absconding status.

This included posters at the houses of Monu Singh – where his wife tore down the notice in front of ASP Rakesh Kumar. Saurabh Kumar, another accused of this case – where his parents opposed the action and Gautam Kumar – whose family also protested.

With police from eight different stations present, the operation witnessed strong resistance from the families of the accused. Despite the opposition, the police carried out the pasting of notices and have vowed to take legal action against those who obstructed the proceedings.

The firing incident in Nauranga-Jalajpur village took place on January 23rd when former MLA Anant Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang were involved in exchange for firing over 200 rounds.

Nauranga-Jalalpur is a native village of Sonu-Monu and Anant Singh went there to release a house allegedly captured by the Sonu-Monu gang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.