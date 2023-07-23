Bihar Police focusing on convictions through speedy trials to reduce crime graph

Patna, July 23 (IANS) Frequent crimes are common in Bihar which not only mar the image of the state but also give an issue to the opposition BJP to target the government.

Murders, dacoities, loot, rapes, snatchings are regular affairs in Bihar.

On Friday night, a property dealer was gunned down and three other people injured in Muzaffarpur, A retired army personnel was killed in Darbhanga, a music teacher and a girl were brutally assaulted by a violent mob when they were caught in a compromising position in Begusarai on Thursday night. Such incidents are happening almost every day in Bihar.

Keeping this in view, the Bihar police is focusing on increasing the conviction rate through speedy trials and putting the criminals behind bars.

Additional Director General Police (Headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said: “In a bid to establish the rule of law and ensure justice to the victims, the Bihar police managed to convict 4114 accused across the state in 2098 cases till June this year. These cases were dealt with in fast trials to convict the accused in the minimum time.”

“Among 4114 accused, the courts have given the death penalty to 2 of them. Besides, 480 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, 379 accused were given 10 years or more imprisonment. In POCSO cases, 397 cases were registered in different police stations of the state and 485 persons were convicted in speedy trials. In case of rape and gang rape, we have registered 143 cases till June this year and 174 accused were convicted. Similarly, we have registered 193 cases under the Arms Act and convicted 241 accused. 204 cases of murder were registered from January to June this year and 489 people were convicted. Six cases of dacoity were registered and 6 accused were convicted. There were 34 cases of loot registered and 48 accused convicted. We have registered 24 cases of kidnapping and 32 accused were convicted,” Gangwar said.

The officer pointed out that maximum convictions had taken place in the state capital Patna; the prosecution managed to get 797 accused convicted by the courts.

“Keeping in view the crimes against women cases, we are ensuring the victims do not face any problem while reaching the police station. On the Bihar Police Day on February 26, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated women desks. We established 500 women help desks in the first phase and 350 in the second phase. Among the 850 help desks, 475 were being handled by women sub-inspector rank officers. The officers have been given special training to deal with victims under a SOP. The help desks are working as the first contact point in the police stations,” Gangwar said.

The Bihar police also arrested 23 Maoists, notorious criminals, bank robbers and arms smugglers. The majority of the accused were involved in more than 12 criminal cases in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.