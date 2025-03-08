Bihar Police cracks down on ‘double-meaning’ Bhojpuri songs

Patna, March 8 (IANS) The Bihar Police have taken a strict stance against the public display of ‘double-meaning’ Bhojpuri songs across the state. A directive has been issued to all Inspector General of Police (IG) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to prevent the playing of such songs in their respective jurisdictions.

The move is seen as part of Bihar Police's efforts to promote cultural responsibility and ensure women's dignity and safety.

The order was issued by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Weaker Section and Crime Investigation Department.

According to the letter, these songs are frequently played at marriage functions, public events, and in public transport including buses, trucks, and three-wheelers.

They create an extremely awkward situation for female passengers and have a negative social impact. They contribute to an unhealthy atmosphere that compromises women’s security and influences children negatively. They spread the wrong message in society, promoting vulgarity.

The ADGP further directed the concerned officials to prohibit the playing of such songs in public spaces, events, and transportation.

Police officers have been instructed to carry out awareness campaigns and take preventive measures on the ground. Under this directive, offenders will be booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act, 2023.

The officials have been asked to carry out strict monitoring in public spaces and transport and impose penalties against offenders if they are caught playing such songs.

Women and various social groups have longstanding demand to crack down on these vulgar songs in public places.

Despite concerns, enforcement mechanisms were weak, leading to continued public nuisance. Many buses and three-wheelers use large stereophonic sound systems to play these songs, causing discomfort to passengers, especially women and children in Bihar.

The ADGP in his letter said the reduction in vulgar and offensive content in public transport creates safer and more respectful public spaces, especially for the women and children in the society.

The Bihar Police said that it is committed to ensuring compliance, and offenders will face legal consequences.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.