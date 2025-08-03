Bihar: PMAY beneficiaries thank govt for providing pucca houses

Vaishali (Bihar), Aug 3 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, has helped realise the dream of pucca houses (concrete houses) for lakhs of poor and downtrodden families across the country.

Under the scheme, those belonging to lower strata and with an unprivileged background are being provided with a pucca house under the scheme.

In Bihar’s Vaishali district, the widespread impact of this scheme is visible with thousands of beneficiaries having moved or in the process of moving from makeshift huts to permanent houses.

Many beneficiaries spoke to IANS, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme and sharing how their life changed after getting registered under the PMAY scheme.

Bindeshwar Sahni said that his family life has improved due to the construction of a permanent house.

“Earlier, during the rainy season, we saw water pouring from the terrace, but that is no longer the case,” he said.

He said that he couldn’t have imagined owning a house of his own unless the government’s monetary assistance came to his rescue.

“One day, I got information about this scheme. We applied for it and got the benefit. We want to thank PM Modi that by taking advantage of this scheme, we have built a permanent house and now live happily with the family,” he said.

“We want the Prime Minister to continue doing good work in the interest of the country’s poor and deprived,” he said.

Many others also benefited from this scheme.

Suresh Sahni said that he has benefited from this scheme and got a permanent house under this scheme six years ago.

“When we did not have a permanent house, water leakage, unsafe living conditions, and problems for children were part of our daily routine. But all that has become a thing of the past. We are thankful to PM Modi, who is promoting such welfare works for poor families,” he said.

