Bihar: People in Araria protest against BJP MP provocative remarks

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) People in Bihar’s Araria on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh’s provocative remarks which he made during the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.

People gathered at a major intersection and along a four-lane national highway to protest against Singh's remarks.

Eyewitnesses said that the protestors burned tyres and demanded a public apology from the BJP MP.

Earlier, the BJP MP said that if people want to stay in Araria, they must become Hindus.

Araria falls under the Seemanchal area and has a significant Muslim population.

The protestors marched from Araria Zero Mile to Chandni Chowk while protestors also gathered at Khodi Chowk.

The situation remains tense, with local authorities working to prevent further escalation.

In response to the unrest, a large contingent of police, led by district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Pukar Singh, has been deployed to manage the situation.

The police have been actively appealing to the public to remain calm to prevent any violent confrontations. Despite the authorities' efforts, the atmosphere in Araria continues to remain tense.

Pradeep Kumar Singh’s statement during the Yatra has sparked strong reactions in the region, highlighting the fragile communal harmony in Seemanchal, where religious sensitivities are high.

In response to the escalating situation in Araria, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for inflaming tensions.

Sinha defended Pradeep Kumar Singh's comments, stating: “The MP's statement was aimed at guiding his community and not intended to insult people from other communities. It was Tejashwi Yadav who made provocative remarks, disrupted communal harmony and stirred unrest in Araria. Tejashwi is responsible for the communal disturbance, due to his statements led to people taking to the streets in protest.”

