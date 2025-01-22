Bihar: Pappu Yadav’s co-social media in charge dies in Buxar road accident

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Aryan Sharma, the co-social media in-charge for Purnea's independent MP, Rajesh Ranjan (alias Pappu Yadav) lost his life in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday.

Three other occupants also sustained critical injuries in the accident. Aryan along with his parents and driver was on the way to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.

The vehicle they were in, a Scorpio SUV, met in a severe collision with an uncontrolled container truck in Sonvarsha village, under the jurisdiction of Sonvarsha police station in Buxar.

The police said the container truck struck Aryan's Scorpio SUV head-on and dragged it for 100 meters as the truck driver attempted to flee.

Aryan, who was driving the vehicle at the time, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Aryan's father, Bambam Vishwakarma, an Assistant Professor at Gorelal Mehta College, Banmankhi in Purnea, his mother, and the vehicle's driver sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Ara Sadar Hospital by local police upon receiving the incident report. Due to their critical condition, the doctor at Ara Sadar Hospital referred them to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment. Aryan's body was sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The tragic road accident involving Aryan Sharma has deeply shaken not only his family but also his close associates and the community in Purnea. There was an emotional outpouring from family members, who are inconsolable in grief.

Pappu Yadav has expressed profound sorrow over Aryan’s demise, describing him as a strong friend and family member in his heartfelt tribute.

In his statement on Facebook, Pappu Yadav highlighted the shock and pain he is experiencing, referring to Aryan’s death as an "irreparable loss" not just to him personally but also to the Purnea constituency.

“Aryan was more than just a colleague; he was my family member. It is a matter of disbelief and immense sorrow due to his sudden demise. It is extremely painful for us,” Yadav said.

Pappu Yadav emphasised Aryan’s unique presence, stating, "Aryan, there is no one like you."

