Payal Rajput to Star in Another Pan-India Film as the Lead

Heroine Payal Rajput, who became a hot favorite among Telugu youth with her debut film RX 100, took Tollywood by storm. Hailing from Punjab, she made a sensational entry into the industry with her bold performance and mesmerizing screen presence. Following the massive success of her debut, her movie Mangalavaram also became a super hit, earning her a special fanbase in the industry and cementing her status as a hot favorite among the youth. Now, this talented actress is all set to captivate audiences once again with a pan-India project, promising a performance beyond expectations.

Payal Rajput will be the lead in Production No. 1, a film jointly produced by Cinema Ticket Entertainments and Arjun Arts. Directed by Muni, who is also handling the story and screenplay, the movie will officially launch on January 24 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Payal's role in this film is said to be deeply emotional and impactful. Several notable film personalities are expected to attend the grand launch event.

Further details about the movie will be revealed by the makers on the launch day.