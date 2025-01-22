B Praak, Jaani launch new devotional music label

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Singer B Praak and lyricist Jaani, have launched a new record label, Kripa Records. It is a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture. The label’s first release features playback singer Shreya Ghoshal singing a soulful bhajan.

This collaboration brings together B Praak’s compositions, Jaani’s lyrics, and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice. The track will be released on January 27.

Talking about the venture, B Praak shared, “Devotional music has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a genre I’ve been deeply attached to, and I’ve always felt a sense of peace and purpose when creating or listening to devotional songs. With Kripa Records, I wanted to take this personal connection and transform it into an entrepreneurial journey”.

He further mentioned, “This label is not just a business venture; it’s a mission to bring people closer to their roots and spirituality through music. Starting this label has been a dream, and having Shreya Ghoshal sing the first bhajan is the perfect way to begin this journey of faith and music”.

Adding to the excitement, Kripa Records will also release a song titled ‘Aaye Ram Ji’, featuring the actress Shriya Saran.

This initiative also marks a significant milestone in B Praak and Jaani’s entrepreneurial journey as they step into the realm of devotional music with Kripa Records. The duo envisions the label as more than just a platform for music—it’s a heartfelt mission to create meaningful art that connects deeply with people’s spiritual and emotional sides.

Kripa Records aims to blend tradition with modernity, presenting devotional music that uplifts the spirit and reconnects people with their roots. This unique initiative seeks to redefine the way devotional music is experienced, offering a blend of serene melodies and timeless values with a contemporary appeal.

