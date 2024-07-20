As Bihar opens its doors for filmmakers, here's a look at grants & subsidies it offers

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a significant move, Bihar government has opened the doors for filmmakers, offering them support and incentives for shooting film sequences in the state.

This is Bihar’s first film promotion policy and marks the realisation of a 20-year-old dream. Notably, when Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister in 2005, there was a growing demand for rolling out the red carpet for the Hindi film industry, so that it not only opened new avenues of job opportunities but also improved the infamous image of the state.

Bihar boasts of many regional dialects and locally-produced Bhojpuri films carry a global appeal. The film promotion policy will prove to be instrumental in propping up film productions in other languages and dialects including Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika.

The film promotion policy was approved by Bihar government on Friday, in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar's Deputy CM and Minister of the Art and Culture Department, briefed the scribes that the goal was to promote and broadcast the historical, mythological, and cultural aspects of the state.

"Out of all the states in the country with film policies, efforts have been made to establish Bihar's film policy as the best. Our film promotion policy will provide a new dimension to Bihar's talent and identity," Sinha said.

"The state government is set to provide a significant opportunity to the youth and artists of the state through this film policy. This policy has been long-awaited. It will help in getting global recognition for the important places in the state" said the Deputy CM.

He also shared details about how the state government is extending financial assistance and support to the filmmakers.

“The state government will offer a 25 per cent subsidy on films costing up to four crore. Our subsidy is more than the two-and-a-half crore offered in other states of the country,” he said.

He further informed: “The amount of subsidy for films made in Bihar in languages like Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika will be a maximum of 50 per cent of the total cost and the limit of subsidy for Hindi, and English language films will be 25 per cent of the total cost. If the state is prominently depicted in a film with more than 75 per cent shooting days in the state, then such a film will be given Rs 50 lakh in each category by the Film Facilitation Cell.”

“The state government will provide 50 per cent of the project cost of the film or a maximum of Rs 2 crore for story and script based on the state and for filming and production within the state, as part of special branding initiatives,” he informed further.

The state government will provide an additional grant of up to Rs 25 lakh for three main-level artists who provide work opportunities to local artists. Additionally, a grant of Rs 10 lakh will be provided for a minimum of five second-level artists, or 50 per cent of the minimum payment amount for artists of both categories, whichever is lower.

The state government will provide financial assistance for shooting TV serials or shows in the state. The assistance will be up to 25 per cent of the total production cost, with a maximum limit of one crore rupees or whichever is less. However, to be eligible for this assistance, at least 90 scenes must be shot within the state. Additionally, if the producer of the TV serial provides ample work opportunities to artists, actors, directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, and other technicians of Bihar, they will be given an additional Rs 25 lakh or 50 per cent of the actual fee, whichever is less.

He also described Bihar's film promotion policy as the most liberal and the best in the entire country.

"Bihar is providing an opportunity to create a new environment. Today, we have governments at both Centre and state. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi are working towards making Bihar a developed state," he said.

