Bihar: Neelu's spices business and sapling nursery bring paradigm change in village, courtesy PMFMPE scheme

Bhagalpur, May 13 (IANS) Neelu Kumari, a resident of Jittiya village in the city, has scripted an inspirational story of self-reliance under the Prime Minister's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFMPE) scheme. Her spices outlet as well as sapling nursery has brought a paradigm change in the fellow villagers’ thinking, acceptance, as well as endorsement of the new initiative.

Neelu, despite having completed an MA degree, did not get employment and rather started her own venture to realise her vision of a self-reliant nation. She took the help of schemes like Jeevika, MNREGA, and PMFME. Today, she is running a spice grinding business in her village and has also set up a sapling nursery.

Her initiative has become an inspiration for other women of the village. Neelu, who had an inter-caste marriage, broke social barriers and chose the path of self-reliance.

Taking the help of the PMFME scheme, she started her own spice grinding business. Her business not only strengthened her financial condition but also benefited the local farmers who produce spices.

Neelu, sharing her story with IANS, said, "We faced setbacks during the Corona period. Earlier, our condition was very bad, but this scheme made us self-reliant. Today, we are not only earning but also providing employment to other women of the village."

Along with the spice business, Neelu also started a plant nursery with the help of MNREGA under Mission Gardening.

She says, "Earlier, there was no nursery in our village or block. We got help after registering under MNREGA and Jeevika. Now people come to us from far-off places to buy plants. Our business has become stronger through Jeevika, as they give preference to our plants."

Another female beneficiary of the village, who joined the Jeevika group in 2014, said that she got a flour mill under the PMFME scheme in 2019.

“This scheme proved very beneficial for us during the Corona period. Earlier we had to go far away, but now we have got work in the village itself. Our condition has improved, and we are proud that we are becoming self-reliant along with Neelu Didi," she said.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Such schemes should be more successful in villages. I want special schemes to be brought for widows and poor women, so that they can also become self-reliant. The benefits of these schemes should reach the women of the lower strata of the village."

PMFME, a scheme run by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, provides financial, technical and business support to micro food processing enterprises. This scheme has given entrepreneurs like Neelu an opportunity to promote and grow their business.

Neelu's story proves that with the right opportunity and hard work, success can be achieved even in adverse circumstances.

Neelu Kumari's initiative is an example of success not only for her village but also for the whole Bhagalpur district. Her story is an example of people contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India.

