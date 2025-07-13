Bihar: Lawyer shot dead in Sultanganj

Patna, July 13 (IANS) A lawyer practising at Patna Civil Court was gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Sultanganj locality of Patna City on Sunday, sparking tension in the area.

The deceased, Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur under Sultanganj police station, had gone to a roadside tea stall when two bikers allegedly opened fire at him. Kumar sustained grievous gunshot injuries and was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he succumbed during treatment.

City SP (East) Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that a forensic team was called to collect evidence from the spot, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly and working to identify and apprehend those responsible,” Kumar said.

During the investigation, Patna Police recovered three spent bullets from the crime scene.

Jitendra Kumar’s murder has triggered an uproar among his family members, who are demanding immediate action and the arrest of the accused.

Family members were seen crying inconsolably outside the hospital.

The police have increased patrolling in the area and are investigating all angles to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of professionals in the city, coming just hours after a BJP leader was gunned down in a similar manner in the Punpun area of Patna on Sunday morning.

In the last few days, a wave of criminal incidents has taken place in Patna, including the recent killing of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, followed by the murder of grocery trader Vikram Jha and the murder of sand trader Ramakant Yadav, creating fear among the business community. Now, a lawyer was gunned down in broad daylight.

These frequent murders have been providing ammunition to the opposition, and even NDA allies like Chirag Paswan raised questions on the governance and policing under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.