Bihar: JD-U issues show-cause notice to MP Girdhari Yadav for criticising EC

Patna, July 24 (IANS) A day after JD-U MP from Banka, Girdhari Yadav, publicly criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, the Janata Dal (United) issued a show-cause notice to him for making statements “beyond the party line.”

The notice was issued on Thursday from the office of Afaque Ahmad Khan, JD-U’s National General Secretary and MLC, and references Girdhari Yadav’s remarks made within Parliament premises.

Quoting his statements, the notice states: “Expressing your views on the 'Special Intensive Revision' of Electoral Rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was not appropriate. You are well aware that under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the ECI has ordered this revision in Bihar.”

It further highlights that opposition parties, frustrated by electoral setbacks, are running sustained campaigns to discredit the ECI and EVMs.

The JD-U has consistently supported the ECI and EVM usage, both during its time in the INDIA alliance and now as part of the NDA.

Girdhari Yadav’s comments on such a sensitive issue, particularly in an election year, “cause embarrassment to the party” and “inadvertently lend credibility” to the opposition’s “baseless and politically motivated allegations.”

The JD-U clarified that Girdhari Yadav’s conduct is a lapse in discipline and not in consonance with the Janata Dal (United)’s stated position.

“He has been asked to respond within 15 days of receiving the notice, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated,” the notice said.

On Wednesday, Girdhari Yadav criticised the Election Commission, calling its decision on SIR a “Tughlaqi decree” and alleging it lacked practical knowledge about Bihar’s history and geography.

“If the Election Commission had to get this done, it should have done it six months ago, not during the farming and rainy season. It took us ten days to collect the papers. My son is in America. How will he sign within a month?” Yadav said.

While clarifying that the party supports the SIR, Yadav said he was expressing personal views as an MP.

“We will vote with the party, but I also have my own views. If you think this is against the party, so be it, but this is the truth. If we cannot speak the truth, why are we MPs?” he said.

His remarks came amid rising tension in Bihar over the SIR, with opposition parties alleging voter disenfranchisement, while the ruling NDA defends the revision to clean up electoral rolls.

