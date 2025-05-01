Bihar gears up to host Khelo India Youth Games 2025 for first time

Patna, May 1 (IANS) The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 are set to make their debut in Bihar, with the sporting event to be hosted across five locations in the state, including the capital city, Patna.

This will mark the first time that Bihar will host the prestigious youth sports event, which will feature 27 types of games.

As part of the event, a significant focus will be on fencing, with young athletes from across the state actively preparing to display their skills.

Players participating in the games shared their excitement and experiences with IANS on Wednesday.

The event will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also expected to attend the inaugural ceremony in person.

Speaking about the preparations underway, one participant told IANS, "For the first time, Khelo India Youth Games are being held in Bihar. PM Modi will inaugurate it via video conferencing, and CM Nitish Kumar will also be present. The inauguration will be grand. There is a fencing camp in Motihari where children practice a lot. Sports are being promoted a lot in Bihar. The Bihar government is working hard to promote sports."

Motihari, one of the key locations for the event, has emerged as a hub for fencing preparations, with players training intensively at the Khel Bhavan.

A total of 24 fencers have been selected to represent Bihar in the games, including 14 from Motihari, seven from Nalanda, two from Patna, and one from Bettiah.

Another young fencer, Manjit Kumar, shared his enthusiasm and told IANS, "We have practised a lot. Now, we have to perform in the trials of the Youth Games. For the first time, Khelo India Youth Games are being organised in Bihar, which is a matter of great joy. Players will get a lot of encouragement."

According to Appu Kumar, Secretary of the Fencing Association, the fencing competitions will take place in Rajgir from May 11 to May 15.

"Khelo India Youth Game-2025 is being organised in Bihar for the first time. PM Modi will inaugurate it virtually on May 4. This programme will be conducted from May 4 to May 15. It is organised in five different districts of Bihar. Fencing competitions will be held in Rajgir from May 11 to May 15," he told IANS.

He added that preparations for the event are in full swing, with training camps already operational.

"Preparations are being made for this by setting up a camp in Motihari Khel Bhavan. 30 children participated, of whom 24 will represent Bihar. We hope Bihar will win many medals," Kumar stated.

With the excitement building among athletes and officials alike, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is poised to become a landmark event in Bihar's sporting history, further energising the state's commitment to nurturing young talent.

