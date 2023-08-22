Bihar: Four arrested in police officer murder case

Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Bihar Police has said that it has arrested four cattle smugglers in SHO Nand Kishore Yadav murder case, who was killed during firing by the smugglers.

Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four accused, who are part of an organised syndicate of the Nalanda district.

He said that Mohanpur Outpost incharge Nand Kishore Yadav had arrested two persons earlier and was working on the lead to identify the gang.

He identified the accused as Rohit Kumar of Hilsa block, Dhananjay Kumar, Parsu Rai and Ravi Kumar.

He said that SIT has also seized one country-made pistol -- which was used to kill the SHO Nand Kishore Yadav -- two pistols, six mobile phones and a truck.

“We have detected the gang. They belong to Jharapur, Bhawani Bigha, Shan Bigha and adjoining villages under Karaiparsurai police station in Nalanda district. They are running an organised gang.

“Around three to four villages in Nalanda district have a cattle thief gang which has 35 members. Out of these, ten gang members are notorious criminals. They keep one truck, two pickup vans, two Scorpio SUVs and Bolero SUVs. They first do the recce of the place where cows or buffalos are in large numbers and then accordingly steal them,” Tiwari said.

He said that in the last six months, the gang has struck in Jahanabad, Gaya, Motihari, Sitamarhi districts.

“As per the modus operandi, they first place the truck at a deserted place of sand or clay and load the stolen cattle in it. After committing the crime, they send the truck and follow it in other vehicles,” Tiwari said.

He said that the gang has the backup plan to fire in the air indiscriminately to create terror and allow its members a safe passage in case villagers chase them.

“Nanad Kishore Yadav was part of the drive against cattle smugglers. He had arrested three accused on August 14 and had specific inputs about the cattle smugglers. On August 15 around 5 am, he chased this gang but they opened fire and shot him in the head. He died on the spot,” Tiwari said.

