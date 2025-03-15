Bihar: Four arrested in Munger ASI murder case

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Four people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh.

During the brief chase to arrest the accused, four policemen, including police station chief Chandan Kumar, inspector Shriram Kumar, constable Saif Ali and one other policeman, were injured.

Munger SP Syed Imran Masood confirmed that the police acted swiftly and managed to nab four criminals.

While transporting an arrested accused, Guddu Yadav, to Bakarpur village under Mufassil Police Station to nab other accused, the police vehicle overturned while trying to avoid hitting a goat. Seizing the opportunity, Guddu Yadav grabbed a rifle from Jawan Saif Ali and attempted to fire at the police team to escape from the scene.

The police warned him and initiated retaliatory firing on him in self-defence.

"Guddu Yadav sustained a bullet injury in his right leg while resisting arrest. Four police personnel suffered injuries in the chase. Raids are ongoing to track down other absconding accused," Masood said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Singh, who sustained critical injuries during a scuffle with villagers in Munger, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station in the district on Friday night when a team of DIAL 112 received information about one Ranveer Kumar was creating a ruckus in an inebriated state in the village.

Accordingly, a DIAL 112 team, led by ASI Singh, was sent to control the situation. When he reached there and tried to intervene in the matter, Ranveer, Guddu and his family members attacked the police team with sharp-edge weapons, leaving Santosh with serious skull injuries.

Later, ASI Singh, a resident of Mohania block, Kaimur, succumbed to his injuries.

Masood said that the post-mortem of Santosh was completed, and the body will be sent to Kaimur from Munger shortly.

Munger range DIG, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police paid tribute to ASI Singh.

He was also given a guard of honour at the police line.

Earlier on March 12, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed during the violent clash in Bihar’s Araria district. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Ranjan Mall, an ASI posted at Fulkaha police station in Araria.

