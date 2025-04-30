Bihar: Ex-MLA Anant Singh granted one-day parole to attend family wedding

Patna, April 30 (IANS) The MP-MLA court of Patna on Wednesday granted one-day parole to incarcerated former MLA and influential leader Anant Singh, allowing him to attend a family wedding in his hometown Mokama.

Anant Singh, who had been receiving treatment at IGIMS Hospital's prisoners ward in Patna, was released from Beur Central Jail earlier on Wednesday following the court’s order.

He was on his way to Mokama to participate in the wedding of his cousin’s granddaughter, a family function for which he had formally sought permission.

The court approved his application for temporary release on compassionate grounds, stipulating that Singh must return to Beur Jail by May 1. Singh, often referred to as “Chhote Sarkar” by his supporters, was previously granted a 15-day parole on May 5, 2024, to oversee the division of his ancestral property.

During that parole, he drew attention for actively campaigning for JD-U candidate Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh in his political strongholds of Mokama and Munger.

Notably, Lalan Singh won the Lok Sabha election, bolstered by Anant Singh's visible support. Following the completion of his earlier parole on May 20, Singh returned to jail the same evening.

The parole on Wednesday has once again energised his loyal supporters, many of whom are gathered in Mokama to welcome him.

The atmosphere is reported to be festive, with locals eagerly awaiting the arrival of their leader.

Anant Singh is lodged in Beur jail since the firing incident in Nauranga-Jalajpur village took place on January 23 this year when former MLA Anant Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang were involved in exchange for firing over 200 rounds.

Nauranga-Jalalpur is a native village of Sonu-Monu and Anant Singh went there to "release a house" allegedly captured by the Sonu-Monu gang.

On January 24, when Anant Singh surrendered before the Barh Sub-Divisional Court. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and is currently lodged in Beur jail.

