Bihar: DA case filed against NEET paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) A day after the raid on the properties of Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind of the NEET UG question paper leak case, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has registered a disproportionate assets case against him.

The FIR was filed after incriminating documents and valuables were seized during the raid on four of Mukhiya's properties on Tuesday.

According to a senior official, the items recovered during the raid included property registry and lease documents, vehicles, bank deposits, fixed deposits, and a significant amount of gold and silver jewellery. Mukhiya, who worked as a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College in Nalanda, has assets disproportionate to his known income.

The EOU official explained that the value of Mukhiya's assets was significantly higher than what could be justified by his earnings, which led to the registration of the FIR under the disproportionate assets case. The case adds to another layer of legal trouble for Mukhiya, who is already under investigation for his involvement in the NEET UG paper leak scandal.

The ongoing probe by the EOU suggests that Mukhiya may have accumulated wealth through illegal means, and further investigations will likely focus on uncovering the full extent of his assets and connections.

Earlier on Tuesday, a raid was conducted by the EOU at the house of Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Shahpur Balwapar village in Nalanda, Bihar.

Mukhiya is the alleged mastermind behind the NEET UG question paper leak that occurred on May 5 this year.

The NEET UG question paper leak case, initially uncovered by Patna Police, was later transferred to the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) and subsequently to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the prime accused, Sanjeev Mukhiya, still remains at large.

The investigation has revealed that Mukhiya and his accomplices charged Rs 40 lakh from students, who were allegedly given the answers to the leaked NEET paper and made to memorise them in a private school in Patna.

