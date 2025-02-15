Bihar: Court rejects bail plea of ex-MLA Anant Singh in shootout case

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) A court here on Saturday rejected the bail plea of former legislator Anant Singh in connection with a shootout in the Mokama area.

The firing incident happened on January 22 at Nauranga-Jalalpur village.

Following the incident, Singh surrendered to the MP-MLA court and was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

After his initial bail plea was denied by the Special Judicial Magistrate of the MP-MLA court on February 6, Singh sought relief from the Sessions Court.

However, on February 15 (Saturday), the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, dismissed his bail application.

Singh's legal team now plans to approach the Patna High Court for bail.

The January 22 incident involved a violent clash between Singh's supporters and members of the Sonu-Monu gang, over a property dispute.

Nauranga-Jalalpur is the native village of Sonu and Monu of the Sonu-Monu gang. Anant Singh went there on January 22 to "release a house allegedly captured" by the Sonu-Monu gang.

The confrontation, however, escalated into a shootout, during which one of Singh's supporters sustained injuries.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the supporters of Anant Singh and Sonu-Monu gang.

Patna Police have registered six FIRs against both parties, including charges under the Arms Act and for obstructing government work.

Anant Singh, known for his influence in the Mokama region, has a history of legal challenges, including a previous conviction under the Arms Act.

According to political observers, the court's decision to deny bail reflects the seriousness of the charges and the ongoing concerns about law and order in the region.

As the legal proceedings continue, the situation remains tense, with law enforcement maintaining a heightened presence to prevent further escalation.

Earlier on February 13, the Patna police had pasted a property attachment notice against Monu Singh, the notorious gangster of the Mokama region, following this incident.

Monu Singh was involved in the Nauranga-Jalalpur firing incident. The action was taken on Thursday, as Monu Singh remains absconding, while his brother Sonu Singh has already been arrested.

