Bihar CM to visit Aurangabad’s Bedhni village as part of Pragati Yatra

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Bedhni village under the Dev block of Aurangabad on Tuesday as part of his Pragati Yatra.

Extensive administrative and security preparations have been made for his arrival, with the district headquarters and key locations being decorated attractively.

Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri, Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul, DDC Abhendra Mohan Singh, SDO Santan Kumar Singh, and SDPO Amit Kumar were actively involved in finalising the arrangements.

Surya Mandir and Surya Kund premises in Dev Nagar Panchayat have been specially decorated, with Mithila paintings adorning buildings and offices.

The Sadar Hospital and Collectorate premises have also been spruced up for the visit.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth event.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar will interact with villagers at Bedhni Panchayat headquarters and inaugurate the Panchayat Government Building.

He will inspect development projects in Mahadalit Tola Bedhni, including lanes and drains, tap water supply system, housing scheme projects, Chief Minister solar street light scheme, community building under the Saat Nischay schemes, assess the proposed sites for the Ring Road and medical college in Irrigation Colony, Nagar Panchayat Dev.

He will also review stalls set up by government departments and Jeevika Didis to assess their progress.

CM Nitish Kumar will lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects across the district.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the village has witnessed significant development efforts, including construction of 75 new toilets, a plantation drive, replacement of old transformers with new ones for better power supply.

The residents of Bedhni and Mahadalit Tola are eagerly anticipating Nitish Kumar’s visit, believing it will accelerate the development of their village and the entire Aurangabad district.

Earlier on Monday, Nitish Kumar visited Nawada district and inaugurated 202 developmental projects worth Rs 211.96 crore.

He inspected the land earmarked for the construction of a medical college in the district apart from the construction of a bypass road to connect the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli four-lane road.

