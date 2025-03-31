Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan extend Eid greetings

Patna, March 31 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in Eid celebrations at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Monday, extending warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dressed in traditional attire, he joined the celebrations, embodying the spirit of unity and communal harmony.

The Chief Minister arrived at Gandhi Maidan early in the morning, donning the traditional cap worn by Muslims on Eid. Accompanied by Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, he observed thousands of devotees offering Namaz at 7.30 a.m.

With hands raised in prayer, Kumar conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Bihar and the entire nation.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid. May God shower His blessings on all of us and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to Bihar," Kumar stated.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also extended his greetings through social media, posting on X. In his message, he highlighted the values of Eid and its significance in fostering social harmony.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen and people of Bihar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival imparts the message of self-restraint, sacrifice, and generosity. I hope that Eid brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's life. Let us pledge to build a civilized, harmonious, and inclusive society on this occasion," Khan said.

To ensure a peaceful and secure Eid, the Bihar Police have implemented extensive security measures. More than 425 magistrates have been deployed across Patna, with police forces stationed at key locations, intersections, and mosques to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Eid celebrations in Bihar reflect the state’s enduring tradition of religious harmony.

