President Cup will help cricketers gain exposure, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Patna, March 31 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has said the upcoming President Cup aims to provide a platform for talented cricketers to showcase their abilities in red-ball cricket in Bihar.

BCA has announced the inaugural 'President Cup' which begins on April 1 in Patna. The BCA president also said the experience of playing in this tournament will give the players the necessary exposure to progress further in their careers.

"This tournament marks a significant step in the Bihar Cricket Association's efforts to develop cricket in the state. It aims to provide a platform for talented cricketers to showcase their abilities in red-ball cricket and gain the necessary exposure to progress further in their careers," said Tiwari.

The President Cup will follow a 2/3-day format, featuring a total of 8 teams divided into two groups. These teams will be selected from various districts of Bihar, ensuring that players from across the state can showcase their talent.

Meanwhile, BCA has announced the launch of its new initiative, ‘Search for Bowlers’. This strategic program aims to identify, train, and nurture young fast-bowling and spin-bowling talent across the state, offering emerging cricketers aged 16 to 25 a platform to develop their skills and gain professional exposure.

Director of Cricket Development and Operations, BCA, Anand Yalvigi will be working closely with former Indian cricketers Venkatapathy Raju and Salil Ankola to discover unique spin-bowling and hidden fast-bowling talents in Bihar.

Venkatapathy has vast coaching experience, as the former India left-arm spinner has been on the coaching panel of various teams. Ankola, meanwhile, has played 20 ODIs for India, scalping 13 wickets.

The 'Search for Bowlers' initiative will kick off with a talent identification camp scheduled to be held at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna from May 2 to May 7.

During this camp, local selectors and coaches, under the supervision of the cricket director, will conduct the initial screening of players. In the final stage, two former Test cricketers—who have also served as national selectors—will evaluate the shortlisted candidates.

A total of 10 fast bowlers and 10 spinners will be identified and given the opportunity to undergo intensive training sessions, with their progress closely monitored to prepare them for state team selection.

Candidates for the initiative must be between 16 and 25 years of age, must not be participating in the ‘President Cup 2025’, and are required to be permanent residents of Bihar.

