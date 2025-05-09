Bihar CM launches development projects worth Rs 64.19 crore in Begusarai

Patna, May 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Begusarai on Friday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

He also participated in welfare programmes and made key announcements aimed at the social and economic upliftment of people in the district.

The Chief Minister arrived at Barauni Yamuna Bhagat Stadium after landing by helicopter in the Teghra subdivision.

He first attended the Khelo India event, encouraging youth participation in sports. Standing in the spectators’ gallery, he observed the games for some time and interacted with the athletes.

He was joined by Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Vijay Chaudhary, Union Textile Minister and local MP Giriraj Singh, Begusarai Mayor Pinky Devi and others who welcomed him.

In Pidhauli village, CM Nitish Kumar took part in a special development camp under the Dr Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan, where benefits from 22 welfare schemes were distributed to 4,260 beneficiaries, primarily from Scheduled Caste communities.

The Chief Minister personally interacted with some of the recipients. Later, he attended the ‘Mahila Samvad’ programme organised by the Rural Development Department, where bank cheques were distributed among 23,352 women from 1,946 self-help groups (SHGs) associated with the Jeevika initiative.

Additionally, sewing machines, cloth, and e-rickshaws were handed over to selected beneficiaries under a startup support programme.

In a significant move, the Chief Minister inaugurated 102 projects and laid the foundation stone for five new schemes, with a total investment of Rs 64.19 crore.

These schemes span various departments and sectors, aiming to improve infrastructure, livelihood, and social welfare.

CM Nitish Kumar also visited Ward No. 8 of Pidhauli Panchayat, where he held a direct dialogue with Scheduled Caste women and members of Jeevika SHGs, emphasising the government's commitment to inclusive development.

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the objective of such initiatives is to connect with the common people of the region.

