Bihar CM expresses grief over tragic accidents in Muzaffarpur and Samastipur

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed deep sorrow over two separate tragic accidents in Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, which claimed the lives of eight persons, including five children.

In Muzaffarpur’s Katra block, five children drowned on Sunday in a water-filled lake near Gordhova Pul Litchi Gachi of Khangura and Bandhpura Panchayat.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Anas (15), son of Mohammad Shahzad; Mohammad Hidayatullah (14), son of Mohammad Reyaz; Mohammad Hamza Ali (12), son of Kallu alias Mustafa; Mohammad Rehman (12), son of Mohammad Aftab, and Abbu Taleem (12), son of Nargis Praveen.

According to villagers, the children had gone to bathe when they got trapped in the lake and drowned on Sunday.

Their bodies were recovered by locals with the help of divers before being sent to SKMCH for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Kumar said, “The death of five children due to drowning in Khanguradih-Bandhpura lake is extremely sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided immediately to the families of the deceased.”

The tragedy has left the entire village in shock, with grieving families inconsolable.

In another heartbreaking incident in Samastipur’s Vibhutipur block, three members of the same family died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live service wire, while a six-month-old infant was severely burned.

The victims were identified as Arun Ram (40), Shanti Devi (60), his mother and Ajit (16), his son.

According to an official, the electricity supply had been disrupted due to a tree branch falling on a service wire. When Arun tried to remove the branch, he was electrocuted. His mother and son rushed to save him, but also came in contact with the live wire.

The infant, who was in Shanti Devi’s lap at the time, sustained serious burn injuries and was referred to Samastipur Sadar Hospital after initial treatment at PHC Vibhutipur.

Expressing grief, Nitish Kumar said, “The incident of electrocution in Vibhutipur, Samastipur, is deeply saddening. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. The Energy Department has been directed to provide ex gratia assistance to the next of kin as per rules.”

The incident has triggered outrage in the area, with locals blaming the poor condition of electricity wires and the alleged negligence of the power department.

Villagers have demanded immediate corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.

