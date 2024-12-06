Bihar: Clashes erupt in Supaul over land dispute, five arrested

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) At least five persons were arrested after clashes erupted between locals and the police force in Bihar’s Supaul on Thursday.

The confrontation led to injuries among both police and civilians, and five individuals, including two women, were arrested.

The police said that over 100 locals, angry about an unresolved land dispute, marched to the Triveniganj police station to pressure the police into action.

The crowd moved to block the road near Durga temple in Triveniganj market, shouting slogans against the police, creating significant disruption.

The crowd turned aggressive and pelted stones at the police in which SHO Rajiv Kumar sustained injuries. However, police later resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Following the confrontation, five individuals, including two women, were detained by the police.

An official said that the injured SHO, along with others, received medical attention while an investigation was underway in the case.

Security has been tightened to prevent any resurgence of violence, but tensions still linger in the area.

“The precise reason behind the local unrest remains unclear. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest it may stem from a land dispute or ego-related issue among locals. Further inquiries are being conducted to uncover the root cause of the public anger,” said Shambhu Nath, the SDM of Triveniganj subdivision of Supaul district.

"Right now, the situation is completely under control. The matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Shambhu Nath said.

