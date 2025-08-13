Bihar Cabinet approves 30 proposals, hikes pension for MISA agitators

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday approved 30 proposals spanning multiple departments during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Patna.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat S. Siddhartha said the cabinet has doubled the honorarium pension for those jailed under the MISA/DIR during the movement led by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan between March 18, 1974, and March 21, 1977.

The pension for those imprisoned for one to six months has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those jailed for more than six months from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

To strengthen socio-economic and educational development programs in minority-dominated areas, the Nitish Kumar government has created 459 lower division clerk posts for block-level Minority Welfare Offices.

The department, functioning independently since 1991, has seen an increase in responsibilities due to the Prime Minister Jan Vikas Program being implemented across Bihar.

The Bihar cabinet has also approved several infrastructural and development projects, including Rs 292.74 crore sanctioned for connecting Mithapur flyover to Chiraiyatad flyover via Karbighiya, greenfield airports to be developed in Veerpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Bhagalpur - Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) surveys approved. A total of Rs 2 crore 90 lakh 91720 has been approved for the survey.

The Bihar government has also decided to expand Gayaji airport and will acquire 18.2442 acres of land. Apart from that CAT 1 light will be constructed so that aircraft will be able to fly in bad weather and fog.

Also, six new industrial areas will be developed under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. Rs 82 crore 90 lakh 48000 approved for the purpose.

The Nitish Kumar government has also approved a salary hike for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to Rule 14 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Members' Salary, Allowance and Pension Rules, 2006.

The Lakshman Jhula suspension bridge will be constructed at Punpun Pinddaan Sthal in Patna.

