Bihar: BPSC asks students to stay away from people demanding money for selection

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has advised the candidates, who recently appeared in the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3, to avoid any individuals demanding money to secure selection.

In a letter released on Tuesday, the BPSC has set up a helpline number, 8986422296, for candidates to report such incidents and has requested to provide the phone numbers and bank account details of those involved in these fraudulent activities.

The commission emphasised that candidates and their parents should not engage in any financial transactions for placement on the merit list.

“Those found guilty of such practices will face debarment from future BPSC examinations and may also be subject to legal action,” the commission said.

Furthermore, the BPSC asked against being misled by coaching institutions, media, YouTube channels, or social media accounts spreading false information or creating rumours.

“Those responsible for such activities will also face legal consequences,” the commission said.

BPSC issued the letter after several candidates reported receiving fake calls promising to increase their scores for the TRE-3 examination.

The examination has already been completed, and the results will be announced soon. The answer key has also been uploaded on the official BPSC website.

Reports said that the fraudulent callers have been demanding sums ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 for securing a place on the merit list or for selection in the candidates' home districts.

According to an official, this is a new strategy employed by cyber fraudsters who are targeting BPSC TRE-3 candidates as the results are expected to be released shortly.

These fraudsters have reportedly obtained candidate data and are using names and other details to convincingly pose as genuine officials associated with the commission, claiming they have the influence to increase numbers.

The BPSC has advised candidates to be vigilant and report any such calls to the helpline number provided.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.