Bihar BJP MLA says Muslims should only come out of their houses on Holi with big hearts

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Bihar BJP MLA, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, sparked a major political controversy with his statement warning the Muslim community not to step out of their homes on Holi or else not mind having colour being put on them.

His remarks have drawn sharp reactions, further fueling tensions after recent communal disputes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

“Muslims should not go out of their homes on Holi, otherwise they will get coloured. There are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in the year and one Holi, so Muslims should remain indoors on this day. If they step out, they should show a big heart and not oppose if abir or gulal is applied on them,” Bachaul said.

Bihar’s political climate has intensified, with Opposition parties calling his statement divisive and inflammatory.

Many leaders have condemned the remark, accusing Bachaul of stoking communal tensions ahead of Holi.

Muslim leaders and community representatives have criticised the statement, calling it an attack on personal freedom.

Bihar Minister Jama Khan responded to Bachaul’s remarks by emphasising the need for unity and harmony among communities. He clarified that while Muslims traditionally avoid stained clothes during Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz), accidental colour during Holi should not be a cause for division.

“Bihar celebrates all festivals with brotherhood. No one should deliberately throw colour on Namazis, but if it happens accidentally, it is not an issue,” Khan said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi launched a blistering attack on the BJP over the issue.

She accused the BJP of trying to create communal divisions and warned that Biharis would reject them in the upcoming elections.

“The people of Bihar will teach BJP a lesson and throw them out of Bihar. If PM Modi has the courage then he should drive out the Muslims from Bihar and the country,” she said.

With Bihar’s political landscape heating up, this controversy is expected to be a major flashpoint in upcoming electoral battles. Given past incidents, statements like these may further polarise voters and impact social harmony.

