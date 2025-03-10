CBSE Class 10th Maths Exam: Students Deliver Mixed Reactions over Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed conducting the Class 10th Maths Board exam today. Lakhs of students across the country attended the test and gave their best on a subject that's usually difficult for students. The CBSE Maths paper, however, received mixed responses from students. While some felt that the paper was aligned with the syllabus without much difficulty, others felt that the volume of questions was too much to handle.

This has been a common complaint for students across the country. Even though the difficulty level of the exam appears to be moderate, students who were interviewed after the test felt that the sheer volume of questions was too much for them to complete on time. One good thing to hear is that most students reported that the questions are from the NCERT curriculum.

Many students complained that the calculations took a lot of time for them even though the paper was scoring. Teachers, on the other hand, shared a completely different sentiment from that of the students. While they agree with them on the paper being moderately difficult at the same time, touching all the topics like Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Statistics. Teachers opined that the paper tests student's problem-solving skills and conceptual understanding.

Teachers felt that the students who understood the concepts and practiced the problems thoroughly would benefit more from the paper. Overall, we can conclude that the CBSE Maths 10th Exam paper was scoring with a bit of a challenge thrown at the students over their time management and problem-solving abilities.