Bihar BJP leaders express grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, urge people to stay calm

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh stampede incident and appealed to people to stay calm and not to pay attention to rumours. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were monitoring the situation and ensuring all possible assistance.

“I urge people to stay calm and avoid rumours. The situation is under control,” Choudhary said.

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal also expressed grief, calling the incident extremely painful.

He said that despite good arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government, the crowd turnout exceeded expectations.

Multiple casualties are feared after a “stampede-like” situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.

While the exact figures remain unclear, officials said the injured have been taken to the central hospital established at the Kumbh grounds.

At least 10 crore pilgrims were expected to flock to the Maha Kumbh Mela today to take a dip in the river on the holy occasion of “Mauni Amavasya”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked devotees to avoid going to the ‘Sangam nose’, where the incident took place.

Dilip Jaiswal criticized the Congress leaders for allegedly mocking devotees attending the Kumbh Mela. He questioned whether they would dare to question Haj pilgrims, asserting that the BJP respects all religious practices.

Jaiswal also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming, “One organ of his body is not fully developed and that is his brain.” He accused Gandhi of double standards, citing his changing stance on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal -- sometimes shaking hands with him, sometimes attacking him.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is campaigning in Delhi on Wednesday. Before leaving for Delhi, he said in Patna that the BJP will form the next government in Delhi, criticizing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly insulting people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Kejriwal was involved in the liquor scam and was responsible for opening liquor vends across Delhi. The voters would punish him in the upcoming assembly elections,” Choudhary said.

