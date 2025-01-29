Parth Srivastava's song 'Tu Jaise Dariya' will take you back to the good old days

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Basking in the massive success of their last track "Uljhan", T-Series and Bhushan Kumar have joined forces for singer Parth Srivastava's stellar number, "Tu Jaise Dariya". Pictured on actress Anushka Kaushik, the music video has been set against a backdrop of cassette-era nostalgia.

The romantic number is a heartfelt ode to old-school romance, creating a perfect blend of retro charm and modern sensibilities.

Shedding light on his experience of working on "Tu Jaisa Dariya", Parth Srivastava revealed, “Tu Jaise Dariya feels like a dream I didn’t want to end. It’s about a love that feels magical and real, even if it isn’t. I wanted to express that feeling—something very old school, personal, and nostalgic, like remembering moments that could have happened or even could have never happened but still feel so real.”

With Parth Srivastava lending his voice for "Tu Jaisa Dariya", the lyrics of the song have been penned by Parth Srivastava along with Armaan Sharma. The romantic number has been directed by Himanshu Tyagi.

Dropping his latest creation on his official Instagram handle, Parth Srivastava wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A love as deep as the ocean, flowing endlessly #TuJaiseDariya Song out now!"

Seems like "Tu Jaisa Dariya" has already resonated with the music lovers and Parth Srivastava's comment section is proof. One of the Instagram users penned, "Proud of you Dear Parth...Amazing...Blessings."

Another one wrote, "Love you song".

The third comment read, "Such a beautiful song...Truly heartfelt."

A cybercitizen shared, "Congratulations @srivastavaparth many more to come!"

A comment went like this, "can we have a romantic date together my sweetheart can we have romantic dinner together my sweetheart...We both have a romantic dance on ishq wala love song really my sweetheart."

Other comments on the post included, "woww this is amazing", "Wowieeee", and "Masterpiece", among others.

