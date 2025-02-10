Bihar: BJP challenges Lalu Prasad to announce non-family CM candidate ahead of polls

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Bihar BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of dynastic politics and challenging him to announce a Chief Ministerial candidate outside his family in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jaiswal said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav calls himself a champion of social justice. If that is true, why doesn’t he announce any leader outside his family as the Chief Ministerial face? The reality is, he cannot think beyond his family."

Lalu Prasad Yadav has already announced Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face of the party and alliance for the upcoming Assembly election of Bihar.

Dilip Jaiswal also took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of misleading people with freebie schemes like Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana and free electricity.

"Look at what happened to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. He gave out the most freebies, yet the people rejected him. The same will happen to Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar," Jaiswal said.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s "Ek Mauka (One Chance)" appeal to the people of Bihar, Jaiswal dismissed it outright.

"The people of Bihar know Tejashwi’s style of governance. If he comes to power, he will register the lands of the entire Bihar in his name. The people of Bihar won’t take that risk," he said.

Jaiswal reaffirmed NDA’s stronghold in Bihar, praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for good governance, zero corruption, and farmer-friendly policies.

"If someone asks, ‘Bihar Me Ka Ba (What is in Bihar)?’ I will answer—Nitish Kumar is in Bihar! JD-U and BJP are in Bihar! Development and good governance are in Bihar! And it will remain this way in the future," Jaiswal declared.

As Bihar gears up for a crucial election, BJP and JD-U are solidifying their alliance while RJD faces increasing attacks over dynastic politics.

