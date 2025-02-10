Phuentsholing border crossing to get e-gates for seamless Bhutan entry

Thimphu, Feb 10 (IANS) Bhutan-bound travellers at the Phuentsholing pedestrian terminal will soon experience a faster and more efficient immigration process with the installation of e-gates at the country's busiest border crossing with India, local Bhutanese media reported on Monday.

The Department of Immigration (DoI) in Bhutan is all set to automate border control systems to reduce wait times and improve security at the international pedestrian terminal linking Phuentsholing in Bhutan and Jaigaon in India.

These e-gates — automated self-service kiosks — use biometric data stored in passports, along with facial recognition or fingerprint scans, to verify travellers' identities.

The Bhutanese citizens and foreign nationals with registered biometrics will be able to pass through without needing manual clearance once it operates.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing security and streamlining immigration processes, ensuring faster and more efficient entry and exit services," the DoI was quoted as saying by Bhutan's Kuensel newspaper.

The announcement comes as mounting frustrations grow over long wait times at the terminal. The current system requires immigration personnel to manually put data for each traveller, causing bottlenecks during peak hours.

Phuentsholing is the second largest town in Bhutan and it shares its border with West Bengal. It is the only land border crossing between Bhutan and India, making it an important gateway for trade and commerce between the two countries.

Bordered by India in the east, west, and south, Bhutan is heavily reliant on its larger neighbour for connectivity and international trade.

Last week, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between both neighbouring countries - an important hallmark of the special partnership.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership," read a statement issued by the MEA.

