Bihar Agricultural varsity VC shares how Bihar can achieve $1 trillion economy by 2047

Bhagalpur (Bihar), April 15 (IANS) As India marches towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047,' a silent but powerful agricultural transformation is taking root in Bihar under the banner of 'Mission Purvodaya.' From the fertile plains of the Ganga to the organic farmlands of its 16 districts, Bihar is fast becoming the epicentre of the Second Green Revolution — one driven by smart farming, innovation, and empowerment.

At the forefront of this mission is Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), whose Vice Chancellor, D.R. Singh, envisions Bihar as a key player in India’s journey to becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Singh detailed the roadmap that could turn Bihar’s agriculture-led economy into a $1 trillion success story by 2047.

"Bihar has everything — fertile land, abundant water, a hardworking population, and the will to innovate. If India is to achieve the Prime Minister’s dream of 'Viksit Bharat,' then the second green revolution must begin in Purvodaya, and Bihar is ready,: Singh told IANS.

The numbers are already painting a promising picture. Organic farming has taken off in 16 districts along the nutrient-rich banks of the Ganga. With over 2.65 lakh farmers trained in modern techniques, the transition from traditional to smart agriculture is underway. The focus is now on high-value crops, value addition, and sustainable practices.

Bihar’s agricultural diversity adds to its advantage. The state now accounts for 40 per cent of India’s litchi production and 80 per cent of Makhana — both recognised with GI tags. Millet cultivation has expanded, fish exports have begun, and dairy development is gaining momentum. The creation of the 'Makhana Board' by the Centre further underscores the region’s potential.

“Bihar isn’t just growing crops, we’re cultivating innovation,” Singh said.

"Our university has already fostered 37 agri-startups, contributing to the state and nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. We’re not job seekers — we are job providers."

The BAU is preparing a comprehensive vision document to be released in 2026. It will chart the course for agriculture in Bihar with a focus on climate-resilient crop varieties, integrated fisheries, dairy farming, and advanced agri-tech. Scientists from 19 Indian states are already contributing to this project.

Singh emphasises the need for a shift in mindset. "We must move from production-centric farming to value-centric farming. Our farmers should think beyond just growing food — they should think about food innovation."

Bihar’s agriculture roadmap, last updated in 2023, is already showing results — record yields in paddy and maize, increased vegetable cultivation, and expanding agricultural clusters. These achievements have earned Bihar multiple Krishi Karman Awards from the Centre.

With fertile land, an eager workforce, and an academic institution driving real-world innovation, Bihar is poised to not just witness but lead India’s agricultural renaissance.

"The seeds of the Second Green Revolution have been sown," he added.

"And they’re beginning to bloom - right here, in Bihar."

