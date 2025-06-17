Bihar: 50-year-old Hanuman temple demolished in Bhojpur, triggers outrage

Patna, June 17 (IANS) A 50-year-old Hanuman temple in Mopati Bazaar under the Sikarhta police station area of Bhojpur district was demolished by unidentified miscreants using a bulldozer on Tuesday, triggering widespread outrage and a day-long protest by the local residents.

Villagers discovered the demolition early Tuesday morning and were shocked to see the idol of Lord Hanuman broken, debris scattered, and ‘prasad’ lying amidst the ruins.

The temple, a centre of religious faith for the last five decades, held regular worship every Tuesday and Saturday and was considered a key part of the village's cultural identity.

Angered by the incident, villagers blocked the Ara–Piro main road, disrupting traffic for nearly five hours.

A long queue of vehicles was seen stranded on both sides of the road. The protesters alleged that anti-social elements had deliberately targeted the temple in an attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments.

“This is not just an attack on bricks and cement. This is an attack on our faith,” said a local villager during the protest.

The Sikarhta police immediately reached the spot and began an investigation.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being scrutinised to identify those behind the incident.

Police officials have not ruled out the possibility that the perpetrators could be locals or part of an outside gang.

Additional police forces were also deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified people under the relevant section in the Piro police station. Raids are on to nab the accused,” the Piro SDPO said.

Following the assurance of immediate arrests, the villagers agreed to lift the road blockade.

After a brief ritual ceremony at the site, including coconut-breaking worship, the foundation for the reconstruction of the temple was laid by MLA Vishal Prashant and former legislator Sunil Pandey.

On administrative initiative, a five-member committee has been formed to oversee the rebuilding process.

